The Job Service offices in Glendive, Miles City, Sidney and Wolf Point have put together a series of free educational sessions for employers – Eastern Montana Business Webinars. They take place via ZOOM the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m.
The next presentation is scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 24. Christy Robbins, Program Manager, will be providing information on the Work Opportunity Tax Credit.
The Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) program is designed to assist individuals who are facing barriers transitioning into gainful employment. The tax credit can save Montana employers up to $9,600 per qualifying new hire during their first year of employment. The number of qualifying new hires is unlimited and is available to for-profit and tax-exempt organizations hiring individuals with documented barriers to employment that meet targeted group requirements.
During the presentation, businesses will learn about who is eligible for the program, targeted group requirements, benefits of the program, paperwork submission requirements, which forms are needed and where they are located.
Registration is required for each webinar. Employers wanting to register can call Job Service Sidney at 406-433-1204.