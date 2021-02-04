The Job Service offices in Glendive, Miles City, Sidney and Wolf Point have put together a series of educational sessions for employers – Eastern Montana Business Webinars. They take place via ZOOM the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m.
The next presentation is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. Michelle Robinson, IWT Program & Federal Bonding Manager for State of Montana, will be providing information on the Federal Bonding Program. Federal Bonding is provided to employers at no-cost, as an incentive to hire individuals identified as at-risk. Bonding provides an insurance protection against losses caused by fraudulent or dishonest acts (theft, forgery, larceny/embezzlement) of the bonded employee.
Additional information regarding eligibility and benefit to business:
Who is eligible for bonding? Individuals who are considered an at-risk applicant (i.e. ex-offenders, recovering substance abusers, welfare recipients and disadvantaged youth/adults who lack a work history, persons dishonorably discharged from the military). Self-employed are not eligible.
Benefits of bonding – $5,000 bonds are good for first 6 months of employment; can be issued same day
Registration is required for each webinar. Employers wanting to register can call Job Service Sidney at 406-433-1204.