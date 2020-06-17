Two local businesses were named 2020 Employer of Choice recipients by the Sidney Job Service Employers Committee (JSEC).
Sidney Health Center (SHC) was named the recipient in this year's 151-plus category. Sidney Livestock Market Center (SLMC) received recognition in the category of up to 50 employees. SLMC listed 40 employees on its nomination form for the JSEC honor. It's been in business for 12 years.
A large banner was presented both to SHC and SLMC by representatives of JSEC, including Margie Peterson, JSEC coordinator; Samantha Boshoff, JSEC vice chair; and Cheryl VanEvery, a JSEC member.
The job service committee has recognized various local businesses for their efforts for at least a decade, Peterson said.
Sidney Health Care
The banner was presented to SHC representatives on Wednesday, June 16 in front of the Sidney Health Center medical facility entrance.
Representing SHC in accepting recognition were Jennifer Doty, Sidney Health Center CEO; Richard St. Germain, SHC Food Service director & Employee Engagement co-chair; Lorren Loveless, SHC director of IT & Employee Engagement co-chair; Jeri Chapman, SHC Human Resources director; and Danielle Bergeron, SHC Human Resources manager and an Employee Engagement team member.
SHC received recognition from JSEC for providing outstanding employee benefits including options made available to employees to have 100 percent of their health care paid for by Sidney Health Center.
SHC offers employees continuing education, tuition assistance, bereavement leave and recruitment bonuses, in addition to other benefits.
The health center was recognized for its leadership and for "cultivating respect and confidence among employees," according to the JSEC nominating form. In addition, SHC was recognized for investing in employee training and mentoring programs, and for community outreach efforts.
As core values, Sidney Health listed on its nominating form integrity, compassion, accountability and respect.
"Sidney Health Center is a not-for-profit community based medical center that has been serving people in the MonDak region for more than 100 years," the form stated. "Our passion for caring is shared by the doctors, nurses...employees and volunteers. This commitment to caring is our allegiance to the community as we strive to provide 'Exceptional Care for Life.'"
Sidney Livestock
A smaller but no less dedicated local business recognized this year by JSEC is Sidney Livestock Market Center (SLMC) LLC.
The company, which serves farmers and ranchers throughout Richland County, was selected by JSEC for its business leadership, employee training and support, community orientation and the respect it shows toward employees.
Located at 729 10th Ave. SE in Sidney, SLMC was recognized for educating other local businesses and the public about the beef industry. SLMC management has also served on the Montana Beef Council Board for many years.
"Relationships with the employees is always respectful [and] compassionate and everyone feels very valued," SLMC stated on its nominating form. The leadership team is noted for seeking employees' input and for showing respect and courtesy toward employees.
In addition to offering employees health insurance and 401K plans, the company provides meals on sales days, and employees are able to use the company's horse barn and pasture.
SLMC was also given credit for being community oriented, donating to local groups and events including FFA, 4-H, Cattlemen's Ball, MonDak Stockgrowers, NCBA and youth rodeo.
For more information about JSEC and its Employer of Choice awards contact Margie Peterson by email at margiepeterson@mtgov or by mail: JSEC, 211 N. Central Ave., Sidney, MT 59270.