Kristin Kennedy has been promoted to Business Manager at the Sidney Herald and Williston Pioneer. Along with her new title, Kristin will help lead and oversee department employees and operations implementing operational strategies and day-to-day activities.
Clarice Touhey, publisher for both newspapers, said “Kristin has proven herself to be a natural leader over the last year and has already become the go to person in the office. Her new role will allow her to identify any new opportunities to streamline processes and procedures to operate more efficiently. I am looking forward to watching her grow and advance in our organization.”
Kristin is not only the go-to person for the two newspapers, she is also active in the Sidney community. Kristin is an active member of both the SIdney Lions Club and the Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE Montana. She is currently serving as vice president for the Lions and is secretary/treasurer for the ABATE chapter.
Kristin began working for the Sidney Herald in August 2019.