SocialFlixx, a Helena-based video-marketing business, is embarking on a feature-length documentary about the craft-beer industry in Montana.
The Montana Brewery Passport Documentary, an independent film about all 94 of the state's operational breweries, will begin filming in spring 2021, if its Kickstarter campaign is successful.
The film will include spots for Meadowlark and 1035 Brewing in Sidney, and it will document the process of Montana’s “95th brewery” as it moves from construction phase through opening day.
A variety of topics specific to the craft-beer movement in Montana will be covered, as well as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on each brewery. The film will also explore how Montana’s unique agricultural infrastructure is affecting the craft-beer movement.
Hop growers and maltsters in the state play an integral role in how Montana beer is made and ultimately received on a national scale. The emergence of the craft beer industry in Montana is creating new specialty crop opportunities for growers across the state, including in Sidney.
A Kickstarter campaign was launched on Friday, November 27th, 2020, and will continue through Christmas Day to help fund the project. The goal for the campaign is to raise $35,000 in that 30-day timeframe to purchase key cinema camera equipment, and pay for travel costs to film at each brewery.
Kickstarter is an "all or nothing" format, so if the campaign fails to get enough pledges, no funds are awarded, and the project won't be able to move forward.
A full synopsis of the film can be found at www.montanabeerdocumentary.com.
Those interested in supporting the film can do so online at the project's Kickstarter page, https://bit.ly/39CK1na.