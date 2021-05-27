A debt collector is anyone who regularly collects debts for others. The Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) is a federal law that makes it illegal for a debt collector to harass, abuse, mislead, deceive or be unfair to you, whether or not you owe the debt. This law covers personal, family and household debts.
Within five days after you are first contacted, the debt collector must send you a written notice. This notice must tell you:
- The amount of money you owe
- The name of the original creditor
- And, what to do if you believe you don't owe the debt or the full amount they are trying to collect.
It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer right away when you are contacted by a debt collector. You have several options when dealing with a debt collector:
- Ask the debt collector to validate the debt
- Ask for proof that you owe the debt and the full amount they say
- Keep track of any time you think the collector breaks the law
- Sue the debt collector for breaking the law
- Send a cease contact letter
- Work out a payment plan
- Consider filing for bankruptcy.
In the Take Action section, you will learn what steps you can take to protect your rights. If you still aren't sure about what steps to take, you can read through our Learn More section. In the Learn More section, we will talk about:
- What debt collectors are not allowed to do
- What you can do if a debt collector breaks the law
- What debt collectors must do when they contact you
- What you should do when a debt collector contacts you
- Your options for dealing with a debt collector
- What you should know when negotiating with a debt collector
- How to stop a debt collector from contacting you
- What happens if a debt collector sues you. And,
- What happens if a debt collector sues you and wins in court.
Your best option depends on your own situation, and a lawyer can help you decide what is best for you.
Ask for debt validation
If the debt collector does not give you in writing all of the information they are supposed to by law, you can send them a “Debt Validation Letter.”
Dispute the debt
Within 30 days of getting written notice of a debt, you can send the debt collector a “Debt Dispute Letter.” The debt collector may not contact you again until they send you proof of the debt. The debt collector may restart collection efforts only after they send you proof of the debt.
Take notes
It’s a good idea to keep track of all of your phone calls with debt collectors to protect your rights.
Send a cease contact letter
It is illegal for a debt collector to contact you after getting a cease contact letter, other than to say they won’t contact you again or will take another action like going to court. A debt collector may still sue you in court and get a money judgment against you after getting a cease contact letter. But, a debt collector may not be able to collect on a money judgment if you are collection proof.
Work out a payment plan
You have the right to negotiate with debt collectors. If you are not able to come up with a payment plan, then the debt collector may take you to court. The judge may then order you to pay the full amount, plus the costs of the lawsuit and possibly attorney fees.
There are laws that say that after so many years, a debt collector cannot sue someone to collect on that debt. These laws are known as the “statute of limitations.” You can restart the statute of limitations by simply making a payment on an old debt. The statute of limitations laws are complicated, so it is a good idea talk to a lawyer before making a payment on older debts.
Make sure you get all agreements in writing. Use your best judgment when negotiating with a debt collector. Remember to talk to a lawyer about the statute of limitations first before making any payments on an old debt.
Financial Counseling
Financial counseling can help you understand your financial situation and options. The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) trains and certifies non-profit housing counselors across the country. Because of this, you can have confidence that a HUD-approved housing counselor is well equipped to help you understand and evaluate your options. HUD-approved housing counselors can give advice on credit issues, renting, foreclosures, defaults, and buying a home. You can find a HUD-certified counselor near you.