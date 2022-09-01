Volleyball Tipoff

Aiyana and Amaiya Kirn stand at the net during the Easter Montana Tip Off Tournament

The Sidney Lady Eagles volleyball season started this past weekend in Lockwood, Montana for the Eastern Montana Volleyball Tip-Off tournament.

This was a two-day affair, allowing the Lady Eagles to play nine different teams. Each match held only two sets, which were played to 20. Taking off bright and early Friday morning, the team started out by playing Hardin and Dawson, and the afternoon was followed by Havre, Miles City, and Billings Central. Into Saturday, the team continued by playing Fergus, Laurel, and ending the tournament with Lockwood.



