The Sidney Lady Eagles volleyball season started this past weekend in Lockwood, Montana for the Eastern Montana Volleyball Tip-Off tournament.
This was a two-day affair, allowing the Lady Eagles to play nine different teams. Each match held only two sets, which were played to 20. Taking off bright and early Friday morning, the team started out by playing Hardin and Dawson, and the afternoon was followed by Havre, Miles City, and Billings Central. Into Saturday, the team continued by playing Fergus, Laurel, and ending the tournament with Lockwood.
For the Eagles it’s a building season on the court after losing a total of five senior varsity players last year. The remaining varsity players are Kendyl Wacha, Leah Entz, Emma Doty, and Anna Allen, who will also be this year’s seniors.
Not only will there be some new faces on the court but also on the sidelines. The Eagles have a new coach, Mustafa Anil Kara, who has had a lot of experience playing for the professional Turkey men’s volleyball team and recently coached volleyball for five years in Fairview, Montana.
Hopefully he will be able to bring some new opportunities to the team and the rest of the program. The Lady Eagles season will continue with their first home game on Saturday September 3, at 2 o’clock vs. the Havre Blue Ponies. Come out to cheer on our Lady Eagles as they dive into this volleyball season!