Funeral services for LaVonne J. Sissel, 79 of Sidney are at 10 a.m., Monday, November 2, 2020, at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel, Sidney, Montana with Pastor Richard Evans of the Church of the Nazarene is officiating. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
LaVonne J. Sissel was born in Hebron, North Dakota on November 19, 1940, to Lawrence and Magdalene (Lang) Roth. She was raised on a farm near Glen Ullin, North Dakota, where she attended country schools. The family moved to a farm near New Leipzig, North Dakota, where she attended school in town. In 1951, the family moved to Bismarck, North Dakota, where she finished school and graduated in 1958. LaVonne worked at Bismarck Cleaners and Laundry till her family moved to Sidney. She worked at J.C. Penny’s. She met and married the love of her life, H. Jay Sissel, on June 25, 1967. In April of 1968 their first son, H. Jason, was born. She was stay-at-home mom, keeping busy with the house, raising Jason, a garden, and raising flowers. At this time LaVonne started doing ceramics which she continued doing for 23 years and every one of her family members has some piece or another of her ceramics. Their second son, Lawrence Brian, was born in February of 1980.
LaVonne was a member of the Lonsdale United Methodist Church, The Order of Eastern Star where she and her husband served as Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron for 1975-1976.
LaVonne passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the Eastern Montana Veterans Home in Glendive, Montana.
She is survived by: her husband, H. Jay Sissel, Sidney, MT; her sons, H. Jason Sissel and L. Brian (Katie) Sissel all of Sidney, MT; her grandchildren, Samantha, Cassandra, of Missoula, MT; Cody, Jacob and Katelyn; brothers, Gene (Ilene) Roth and Kevin (Sharon) Roth, all of Sidney, MT; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; sister, Marlene (Roth) Bahls; and a nephew, Michael Roth.