Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the Montana Procurement Technical Assistance Center will be offering a free webinar on how to contract goods and services with the State of Montana. Each year the State of Montana has numerous contracts available to businesses for everything from catering to construction.
This webinar is available statewide to all Montana businesses.
Register for this free seminar at https://www.montanaptac.org/event/free-webinar-contracting-your-goods-and services-with-the-state-of-montana-6/.
The free webinar will include the following information about contracting with the State of Montana:
– Who buys what?
– Goods & Services vs. Construction Contracts
– Disadvantaged business enterprise (DBE program)
– Where to find useful sources
What is eMACS:
– How to register as a vendor in eMACS
– How to respond to solicitations/events
– Where to find bids & proposals
– Where to find useful resources
Deanna Langman, Statewide PTAC Director, said, “We encourage any Montana business interested in learning about government contracting with the State of Montana to attend this webinar. Montana awards millions of dollars in state contracts and learning the process is something that could benefit many Montana business owners.”
Visit www.montanaptac.org for information about contracting with the government and to start working with one of our professional advisors. Montana PTAC is hosted by Big Sky Economic Development, visit www.bigskyeconomicdevelopment.org for more information.