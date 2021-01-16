It’s time again for business owners to report personal property to the Department of Revenue.
Personal property owners have until March 1 to report business equipment they owned as of January 1.
Those businesses whose statewide market value of equipment is $100,000 or less are exempt from taxation and do not have a reporting requirement.
Owners can report online using the department’s TransAction Portal (TAP) at tap.dor.mt.gov
Livestock owners also have until March 1 to report their livestock owned as of February 1.