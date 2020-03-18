Miles Community College in Montana is canceling Pioneer Preview Day, set to be held on campus on Monday, March 23, due to unforeseen changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prospective students were scheduled to attend the all-day event to tour the campus, visit with faculty and other students, learn about financial aid and sit in on college classes.
“We were very much looking forward to hosting prospective students,” said Erin Niedge, Dean of Enrollment Management and Educational Support Services. “These are challenging times for high schools and colleges around the country. We still want to ensure they can experience all that MCC has to offer, albeit in a different format.”
Regular courses at the college have turned to online instruction for the remainder of the spring semester to ensure proper social distancing measures.
MCC campus services remain open, allowing for individual or small family group tours of the academic buildings, housing and dining facilities. For those finding travel on alternate dates difficult, or for those who would prefer to avoid an in-person visit, MCC is also offering virtual tours using the online platform, Zoom.
“We are here for students,” said Niedge. “We want to help make the college exploration and decision-making process as easy as possible, despite these new challenges.”
To sign up for an individual visit or learn more about a virtual visit, please contact the admissions office at 406-874-6101 or email admissions@milescc.edu.
For the most current COVID-19 updates on campus impact and response measures, please visit www.milescc.edu. Prospective students may also register online.