Small town shopping is uniquely diverse in Sidney. Thee Beautique features modern styles of clothing, accessories, and many gift options. Owners Megan Beyer and Skyler Scheetz opened shop in 2018 with the intent of adding a fashion component to their cosmetology passion.
A tragic fire on Oct. 29 devastated the dream Beyer and Scheetz had worked on for years. The fire, which affected all businesses in the Weber Building, caused smoke damage that ruined all the inventory of Thee Beautique. The timing of this tragedy could not have been worse, as it occurred right before much-anticipated holiday sales. Beyer and Scheetz were forced to close the doors for a month and a half.
Thee Beautique has worked tirelessly to restock inventory and open for the last few weeks of the holiday season. An “open house” to welcome Thee Beautique back to the community will occur December 18th from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and the 19th from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thee Beautique is back open normal business hours; Thursdays and Fridays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., but stop in on their salon hours and shop then as well! Join the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture in supporting a local favorite.