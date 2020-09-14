Montana gas prices have fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.25/g, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 615 stations. Gas prices in Montana are 1.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 46.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Montana is priced at $2.03/g today while the most expensive is $2.49/g, a difference of 46.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state is $2.03/g while the highest is $2.49/g, a difference of 46.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.17/g. The national average is down 0.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 38.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Montana and the national average going back 10 years:
September 14, 2019: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)
September 14, 2018: $2.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
September 14, 2017: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)
September 14, 2016: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
September 14, 2015: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)
September 14, 2014: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)
September 14, 2013: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)
September 14, 2012: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.87/g)
September 14, 2011: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)
September 14, 2010: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)
"Seasonal factors, as expected, are pushing gas prices down in most areas across the country," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "In addition, oil prices have hit a rough patch on renewed concerns about the economy and falling demand, leaving motorists the beneficiaries for the next few weeks. No one should be in a rush to fill up as prices will likely continue to trend lower."
GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.