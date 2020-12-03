Mom, Grandma, and teacher, Luella Kinzler passed away peacefully at Great Falls Benefis on December 1, 2020, at the age of 76. After months of sacrifices and isolation given the recent Covid pandemic, she was finally surrounded by her family in the last moments of her life.
Born and raised in Strasburg, North Dakota, she married Gordon Kinzler on June 4, 1966. They settled in Fairview, Montana where they raised their children. Luella loved the community where she taught for over 25 years as the librarian for Fairview Public School K-12.
Gordon and Luella eventually moved to Great Falls, Montana to be close to grandchildren and to enjoy their cabin on the beautiful Missouri River. She marveled at the beauty of nature while sitting on the banks of the Missouri watching the ripples of the river, the eagles and osprey, and the floaters enjoying the water. Grandma continued her teaching career in the Great Falls Public schools and finally finished her career at Central Catholic School.
Grandma was an avid sports enthusiast watching her children and grandchildren over the years. She had years of sports experience without ever being a player herself. She was always her grandchildren’s greatest fan. We, Haley, Hannah, Lukas, and Sam Vining, along with Zach, Simon, and Mia Kinzler have lost our biggest supporter in all aspects of our lives.
Grandma was a devoted Roman Catholic who spent countless hours volunteering at St. Catherine’s Church in Fairview. Nothing made her happier than going to mass with her family.
Grandma was a strong, determined, and fiercely independent woman who had a competitive streak that she passed on to her family. She gave with her heart so generously. She loved us without limit and told each one of us every opportunity she had. She believed deeply in each member of her family. She was the epitome of unconditional love.
We are truly blessed to have had so many wonderful memories with her. She treasured family vacations. She was the happiest when everyone was together. From North and South Dakota, to Alaska, and Mexico, to the dining room table in their house or at the cabin, having her entire family around the table to talk, eat, and play games was where she taught us the treasure of having a close family. Her favorite vacation was a recent visit to Hawaii where her toughness was exemplified by making the trip with an uncasted broken wrist. She never complained and was simply thrilled we were all together.
Grandma showed us what love was and how family comes first no matter what. We will miss her every day. We have never felt more loved without having to say a word and by just being in her presence. Every day we will strive to be more like her.
Luella is survived by her loving husband, Gordon; three children, Melissa, Marti (Kevin) Vining and Travis (Nancy); seven grandchildren, Haley, Hannah, Lukas, and Sam Vining and Zachary, Simon, and Mia Kinzler; three siblings, Euphenia Scheer, Ed (Karen) Wagner, and Mary Ann (Jim) Crawford; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Simon and Elizabeth Wagner; and her sisters, Liz Gross and Marge Wagner. Her life will be celebrated with a private mass due to COVID on December 4, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.