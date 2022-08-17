Heidi MacGrady with B Home & Design gives tips on making an inviting store front during the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce's Community Power Hour. She was followed by Marci Sondeno with Lucky Design & Event Planning.
It’s often said in business that you never get a second chance to make a great impression. But you do get chances to make a new impression with your storefront. Strategic changes can make a big difference to a store's bottom line, and they do not have to cost an arm and a leg.
Heidy MacGrady, with B Home & Design, and Marci Sondeno, with Lucky Design & Event Planning, offered some of their best tips and tricks for turning a store front into a shopping magnet during the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce’s Community Power Hour, held each month on the third Tuesday of the month. Next month's Power Hour will feature a panel discussion on Affordable Housing.
It’s important to let people see what you’ve got going on inside your store, MacGrady suggested, and not just from the standpoint of the free advertisement as people walk past your store.
“What does your front entrance say about your business?” she asked. “Do I actually like my business, do I take care of the outside of my business/ Because if I don’t do that, am I going to take care of you?
Having a visible sign, with clearly posted hours of business is also helpful.
It’s also important to be mindful of city codes as you’re planning the exterior presentation of your business. Homeowners might be able to do some tasks themselves, but a business with a store front downtown has to be certain it’s following all of the city’s codes, from setbacks and space around planters to ensuring flags, banners, or signs aren’t impeding traffic.
A properly designed store front can also save money. The right windows and doors, for example, with the right weather seal, will cut down on both heating and cooling costs. Also consider whether your entryway is properly lit. That can help prevent accidents.
Choosing materials for siding that last a long time will meanwhile cut down on maintenance and ensure that the store front looks professional for a long time to come at less cost.
Functionality of space is another thing to consider. Once you’ve invited customers inside, how is their shopping experience? Can grandma get through the aisles with her walker?
Consider the use of multifunctional things. A bench, for example, that also has a planter with it is doing double duty. Sprucing up the exterior doesn’t have to be costly or time-consuming, Sondeno added.
“If you don’t have the funds to do new windows, a new awning, all of that, (try) simple planter boxes,” she suggested. “Refresh them. You can do them fairly cheap from $100 all the way up and they can add so much to your front door curb appeal.”
Rather than using foam to hold the plants, Sondeno recommends filling planters with real dirt, so that they are heavier and can withstand the wind even when it’s blowing 60 mph or more.
“I have found if you put foam, the rain and the snow eat the foam away,” she said. “So I fill them with dirt and put a Little Rock on top so that it kid of stays in place.”
Among examples of Sondeno’s work is the patio space at Pizza Hut, which she feels has created not just curb appeal, but business appeal.
“I do believe decor, and I also believe changing your store out or your business or whatever to the seasons is extremely important,” she said. “I always had a rule at the Lucky Buckle that it needed to be changed out between three to four months.”
Moving things around costs very little other than the time involved, but is key to ensuring customers notice new things.
“It looks brand new when you change it out,” she said.
Sodeno said there are options to fit almost any budget, and smart choices that extend past one particular holiday are the most cost-effective. Evergreens, for example, are suitable not just for Christmas, but can be placed out around Thanksgiving and be kept through February.
Both MacGrady and Sodeno have Facebook pages where they can be reached for more ideas about making a storefront into a shopping magnet.