How to make your store front into a magnet for shoppers

Heidi MacGrady with B Home & Design gives tips on making an inviting store front during the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce's Community Power Hour. She was followed by Marci Sondeno with Lucky Design & Event Planning.

 Renée Jean | Sidney Herald

It’s often said in business that you never get a second chance to make a great impression. But you do get chances to make a new impression with your storefront. Strategic changes can make a big difference to a store's bottom line, and they do not have to cost an arm and a leg.

Heidy MacGrady, with B Home & Design, and Marci Sondeno, with Lucky Design & Event Planning, offered some of their best tips and tricks for turning a store front into a shopping magnet during the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce’s Community Power Hour, held each month on the third Tuesday of the month. Next month's Power Hour will feature a panel discussion on Affordable Housing.



