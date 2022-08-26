Purchase Access

For Martha Nugent, caring for the elderly has been a long-time dream and, in 2016, while working as a travel nurse in St. Paul, Minnesota, that dream came into focus.

She wanted to open a hospice house where patients’ wants were met equally with their needs, a place where people could "pass away in style."



