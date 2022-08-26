For Martha Nugent, caring for the elderly has been a long-time dream and, in 2016, while working as a travel nurse in St. Paul, Minnesota, that dream came into focus.
She wanted to open a hospice house where patients’ wants were met equally with their needs, a place where people could "pass away in style."
The Texas native had been an oncology nurse for eight years before she became a nurse practitioner three years ago. Nugent was then hired through a recruiting agency to work with Oncologist Chad Pedersen, and she and her husband Richard Garcia began their adventure in Sidney, Montana.
“I felt like something was pulling me to move to Sidney,” she recalls.
Nugent left Sidney Health Center in August of 2021, but her drive to help seniors remained. After being privately contacted by someone needing help caring for their elderly parents, she recognized a significant need for elderly care resources. She decided to start the elderly care company Thy Neighbor, which currently employs 13 people to provide in-home care. Nugent credits John Redman, who passed away earlier this year, for sharing his business knowledge and making Thy Neighbor possible.
“I realized that no one was helping the elderly in this area,” she remembers. With Sidney Health Center no longer offering hospice care as of November 2021, the only choice dying patients have is to go into a nursing home, unless they have someone available to care for them at home.
“It isn’t fair how we treat the dying. It is the biggest transition in life. When someone has a baby family and friends are gathered around, waiting expectantly and I think it’s like that in heaven. God meets people with anticipation and joy. I don’t want dying to be scary; I want to provide people with comfort, peace and give support to the family while their loved one transitions,” she said.
Nugent felt that there was some greater purpose for her being here, even as she took on the responsibilities caring for others, operating Thy Neighbor and working for Allcheck Medical Clinic simultaneously. She contacted state politicians, including John Tester’s office and learned there are no grants for elderly care unless you are a non-profit.
And then all of a sudden, she was approached by Felix Aguilar one Sunday morning outside of St. Matthew’s Catholic church. Aguilar was an acquaintance of Nugent’s husband.
“He and I didn’t even really know each other when he approached me and told me that he’d won a bid on a house and had thought of me. He wanted to do something for the elderly,” she explains. “In that moment, I could feel God’s presence.”
Aguilar, too, felt moved to help the elderly.
“Pope Francis tells us to take care of the young and the elderly,” Aguilar said. “There’s not too much over here for the elderly and I had just bought this big house. I’m single; I didn’t need that much room. The house is so big and has so much potential, I thought this would be a perfect fit.”
Aguilar never moved in, and since their initial conversation in September, there has been plenty happening for what is now officially Martha’s Place, a residential hospice house, where those in their last stretch of life will be welcomed, regardless of social status or ability to pay. It is now officially the only residential hospice home in Eastern Montana and Western North Dakota since receiving their 501c3 non-profit status.
There are big plans for Martha’s Place, whose motto is "Our Hands, God’s Plan." All the buildings’ roofs have been replaced by Aguilar. Three hospice rooms are nearly ready to accommodate patients and their loved ones. Once the bathroom meets ADA standards, the doors will open, however plenty more is to come.
The house has enough space to have another six to seven hospice rooms built, with a chapel, nurses’ station, kitchen, commons area, rec room, break room and a private entrance for staff. The expansive grounds include a pond, fire pit, and three outside buildings, one of which Nugent hopes to convert into a coffee shop.
The property also has a guest house, which Nugent and Garcia could potentially call their own someday. Nugent plans on having a playground on site as well, because she wants Martha’s Place to appear inviting, even for children.
“I don’t want children to be afraid of coming to see their grandparents or great-grandparents in their dying days,” Nugent says.
There will be a professional End-of-Life Doula available to provide support for the grieving, too.
Garcia, who is doing some of the renovating for his wife, said, “I want to keep the beauty of the home while still keeping it functional.”
There is still lots of work to do, and, to make it all happen, there has to be funding. After speaking with an architect, Nugent estimates it will take about $2.5 million with the cost of remodels and the purchase of the property from Aguilar.
The board of Martha’s Place consists of President - Martha Nugent, Treasurer - Felix Aguilar, and Secretary - Jessica Byers, who are planning a fundraising event at the Extension Office October 15th with details to come. For anyone who can’t make it or is looking to donate sooner, Martha’s Place has an account at Stockman Bank and donations can also be mailed to Martha’s Place PO Box 1424, Sidney, MT 59270. For those interested in volunteering their time, Volunteer Coordinator Amber Johnson can be reached at 406-480-7028.
Nugent thoughtfully added, “We have an obligation to give our spouses, parents, grandparents, and other loved ones, the love and care they deserve during their last moments here on earth. We only have one chance to die with dignity and peace.”