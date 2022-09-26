The complexities of shifting housing markets in the nation’s No. 3 shale play got something of a deep dive at an affordable housing panel in Sidney recently.
The panel featured broker/owner Stasia Creek, property manager Nicholas Johnson, and mortgage lender Cheryl Vanevery.
Housing needs still remain in Richland County, as they do throughout much of the Bakken, but those needs have shifted from where they were at the start of the Boom. During the Boom, many people were staying in campers longing for an apartment. Now that apartments have come along, many people are longing to find single-family dwellings, preferably with two or three bedrooms.
Those are in short supply in most Bakken communities, Richland County included.
“Every one of my people who are in an apartment or in a townhouse are all looking for a two to three-bedroom house,” Johnson said. “That is something that’s a struggle for them to find is a good three-bedroom home for their family.”
Houses in the $250 to $350,000 range are the most in demand, Vanevery agreed.
“I think there’s not a lot of them that are ready to move into for people to buy,” she said.
Creek agreed with that assessment, but also feels a lot of progress has been made since the boom. Housing is in a much better place now than it was.
Now that there is a property manager available, Creek is able to connect people moving to the area with a place to stay, until they can decide whether to buy a home and in what neighborhood is best for them.
“It makes it a lot more transitional than it was 10 years ago, which is great,” she said.
While Richland County doesn’t have as many two and three bedroom apartments as perhaps demand might warrant, it does have a surplus in one area that Johnson believes is a good opportunity for the right investment buyer.
There’s a number of single bedroom homes in town that aren’t moving as quickly as the two and three bedroom homes with a garage. Furnishing that one bedroom would make it comparable to a Mainstay room, Johnson suggested, but the tenant gets their own space, their own driveway, and a little more privacy.
Mainstays charges $1500 a month for their rooms. Johnson thinks a one bedroom home that’s furnished could probably get a little more.
“We constantly have traveling nurses here and traveling docs that need a place for three, four, five months, and typically those renters are going to take care of your property and they are not going to destroy it,” Johnson said.
Word-of-mouth will do some work for these properties as well with online sites like Furnished Finder, Johnson believes, to help assure a steady flow of good renters who will pay on time and who will pay a little more because the furnished home is a little more private than a Mainstay room.
“There’s also a lot of businessmen who come in here and business executives who come in here working for oil companies who need a nice place to stay and they’re willing to pay for that,” he added. “So that’s also another avenue.”
Richland County used to have quite a few furnished apartments, Johnson said, but after the 2015 downturn most of those were sold and have since disappeared. There’s still demand for it, though, Johnson believes, as long as the owners understand that this is a market that may trend up and down. The investor should plan to keep at least six months in reserves.
One other thing the panelists noted is that now the Bakken is maturing, some oilfield workers have brought their families in. Creek and the other panelists said they believe friendliness is one of the major attractions for people who’ve chosen Richland County as their new home.
Creek recalled asking one woman why her family had chosen Richland County over all the other cities they’d considered between Miles and Watford City.
The woman said she’d done a little “grocery store test” in each community, and that Sidney won.
“She walked into the grocery stores in all those communities and asked people, ‘Why do you live here?’” Creek said. “In Watford City you can imagine the kind of answers they got. They’re like, ‘Well my employers told me I have to live here, or it’s employee housing or whatever, and they just weren’t as cordial in their response.”
In Sidney, however, people responded positively to her question.
And they said, we choose to live here,” Creek said. “We love living here because of ABC, whatever it was.”
That sold the family on the community, and they’ve been happy here ever since.
“It’s kind of everybody coming together I guess and making this community what it is,” Johnson said. “The community does such a great job you know, shopping locally, and really coming together. I know that people when they come here and move here, they understand that Sidney is you know special because the community is very friendly and they really do enjoy living here once they get over our cold weather.”