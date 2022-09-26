Panelists talk about the housing opportunities in Richland County

From left, panelists for the Affordable Housing forum for the Community Hour of Power were Stockman Bank mortgage lender Cheryl Vanevery, Sunvalley Property Management owner Nicholas Johnson, and Broker/owner Stasia Creek. 

 Renée Jean | Sidney Herald

The complexities of shifting housing markets in the nation’s No. 3 shale play got something of a deep dive at an affordable housing panel in Sidney recently.

The panel featured broker/owner Stasia Creek, property manager Nicholas Johnson, and mortgage lender Cheryl Vanevery.



Tags

Load comments