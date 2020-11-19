Sidney, Montana is among towns and cities across the nation that will plead this year with residents, perhaps more urgently than they have any other year, to consider shopping local this holiday season.
The 2020 pandemic has crushed many retail stores across the nation. So many shoppers have either curtailed shopping altogether, or moved substantially more of their purchases to online avenues that frequently are not local. While the latter is a trend that began before the pandemic, the COVID-19 crisis has deepened it, with significant, detrimental consequences for small business communities across all the Main Streets of America.
Mayor Rick Norby said the importance of supporting the community's businesses should not be lost on anyone this holiday season, and, really, all year long.
“Without them, we have nothing,” Norby said. “Between them and the farmers, that is all we have. So for me, this is a very, very important proclamation. And hopefully people will (shop) local on Nov. 28. Either get out and about, or most of them will deliver. Just shop local, support these guys, so we can keep them around.”
Most businesses in town have ways of finding or getting almost anything a person would want, Norby pointed out.
The mayor also urged customers to voluntarily respect the mask mandate that is in place in Montana when they do go shopping at local stores.
“The businesses don’t want to do anything to lose customers, and I respect that, I do,” Norby said. “I do hope, though, that people understand themselves that when you go into a business, that just out of common courtesy, you should wear the mask for your neighbor.”
Norby’s proclamation goes along well with two programs the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture has established that focus on putting extra Christmas cash into the pockets of local Sidney and Richland County shoppers.
Christmas Cash, now through Dec. 3, rewards Sidney shoppers with a red ticket for every $20 spent at participating chamber businesses. The ticket is good for a chance at winning up to $3,000 in chamber Bucks. There will be a drawing at 1 p.m. Dec. 5 for the Chamber Bucks via radio and Facebook live.
Participating businesses are listed on the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, along with details on how to participate.
The second program, Big Bucks, is an interest-free loan program now through Dec. 24 providing up to $1,000 in Big Bucks that can be used at participating chamber businesses. There is a $15 application fee, and applicants have to qualify for the loan, but it is interest-free for nine months. Details about that, and a list of the businesses participating in that program, are also on the Chamber’s Facebook page.