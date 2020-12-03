Miles Community College (MCC) and the Montana Department of Labor & Industry (MTDLI) have partnered to help build Montana’s workforce. Through the ‘Become an Alum’ program, MCC and Job Service Miles City are working together to assist individuals who have previously attended a Montana institution of higher education but did not acquire a degree or certificate. Statistics from MTDLI show that 120,000 people in Montana have some college education, but no degree.
“We’re excited to partner with our local Job Service to provide this service to Montana students and employers,” said Erin Niedge, Dean of Enrollment Management and Educational Support Services at MCC. “We know that our local economy benefits as more citizens complete college degrees. Hopefully this program is an incentive for those that dropped out or stopped to come back and finish up – we truly want to make it as simple as possible.”
The Become an Alum program seeks to re-enroll students who left college before obtaining a degree or credential. The program targets former Montana college students (including former MCC students) who could gain additional employment opportunities with a credential or degree and offers intensive academic counseling and other resources to encourage student success. Depending on need and available resources, Job Service Miles City can assist with the cost of books, supplies, tools, and other fees as well as provide guidance in career preparation.
The Become an Alum program launched as a pilot program at the University of Montana, but has now expanded to include other colleges and universities in Montana, including Miles Community College. MCC and Job Service Miles City have already enrolled several students in the program during the current academic year. Local employers are a key part of the program, as students completing degree and certificate programs can help fill vacancies throughout in-demand and competitive paying fields.
While MCC and Job Service Miles City will be reaching out to former students who have some accumulated credits, any former student is welcome to inquire about the ‘Become an Alum’ program to see if they’re eligible for financial assistance. The goal is to re-enroll anyone interested in completing a degree or credential, regardless of life circumstances that led to their withdrawal from higher education. Together, MCC and Job Service will work with students to remedy any setbacks as they rejoin campus, whether the courses are in person or online.
If you would like more information, please visit www.milescc.edu/becomeanalum, or call the Miles City Job Service at (406) 232-8340 and ask about the ‘Become an Alum’ program.