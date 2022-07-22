Gov. Gianforte greets apprentices at Dick Anderson Construction

Gov. Gianforte greets apprentices at Dick Anderson Construction.

Governor Greg Gianforte has announced Montana’s Registered Apprenticeship program has added 515 new apprentices and 41 new employer sponsors in the first half of 2022.

Under the governor’s leadership, Montana’s apprenticeship program has expanded rapidly. More apprentices were added in the first six months of this year than in the first six months of 2018, 2019, and 2020 combined. New apprenticeship registrations this year have already far surpassed full-year totals in 2019 and 2020.



