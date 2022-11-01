Dakota Business Lending is now an approved participating lender for the Montana State Small Business Credit Initiative 2.0 Loan Participation Program (MT SSBCI 2.0 LPP). The federal program is administered by the U.S. Department of Treasury. 

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of March 2021 funded the SSBCI with the intent to provide support and relief to small business owners hurt by the pandemic as they work to build, grow, and adapt, as well as foster job creating opportunities for the local economy. The SSBCI has also set out to help underrepresented small business owners with access to capital. Funding can only be used for business purposes including working capital, equipment, inventory, start-up costs, and the purchase, construction, or renovations of owner-occupied real estate.



