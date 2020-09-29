The Montana Chamber is proud to announce and welcome Payton Dobbs as the organization's Membership Relations Coordinator.
Payton is responsible for member engagement, retention, and recruitment – all tied to the goals and objectives of the Montana Chamber's 10-year strategic plan, Envision 2026.
Dobbs, who has a background in sales and customer growth and retention, said one of her major focuses will be to expand Montana Chamber membership and make potential members aware of the Montana Chamber's benefits.
"I look forward to fulfilling the needs of our current membership while spearheading a push for new members in 2021. I believe passionately in the Montana Chamber and its capacity to enhance the economic and business climate of our state. I’m confident the Montana Chamber of Commerce will continue to grow and exceed the expectations of our membership in the coming years.”
Before starting her business selling insurance in 2018, Payton spent five years working in retail where her interest in business and entrepreneurship began. After a successful career in sales, Payton jumped at the chance to bring her enthusiasm, ideas, and experience in business to the Chamber.