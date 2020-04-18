Risks to the pallid sturgeon and the American burying beetle were not adequately considered when the Corps decided to reissue Keystone XL’s permits in 2017, a Montana District Court judge has ruled.
Judge Brian Morris, in his ruling, listed sedimentation from construction activities, as well as the potential for inadvertent drilling fluid return in HDD processes, as among risks to the pallid sturgeon that were not adequately studied under the nationwide permitting system the Corps has been using to speed permitting for a variety of projects, including pipelines like the Keystone XL.
The Corps, Morris said, cannot delegate its duties under the Endangered Species Act to its permittees. Nor can it rely on project-level review.
Further, Morris said, the record of previous decisions shows the Corps already knew it needed a biological opinion on the project’s water crossings before reissuing Keystone’s NP12 permits.
Morris has vacated the permits and enjoined the Corps from authorizing any dredge or fill activities until the consultation process has been completed and all environmental statutes and regulations have been fulfilled.
The judge also dismissed, without prejudice, several additional complaints in the suit, saying these were deficiencies that might be addressed once the Corps finishes the consultation process.
For Keystone XL, embattled now for a decade, the ruling leaves the door wide open to future suits on those points. But the ruling may also throw into question a wide array of projects being authorized under the nationwide permitting process.
The Corps nationwide permitting system is updated every five years for broad categories of development. Instead of individual permits, the agency has been ensuring plans meet preset criteria, then adding site specific conditions as needed. By invalidating this process, Morris is potentially throwing into doubt a wide array of other projects.
Terry Cunha, spokesman for TC Energy, told the Williston Herald the ruling is disappointing and could have wide-reaching consequences and societal implications for many other projects.
“The ruling directly impacts various utilities constructing and maintaining infrastructure projects, including natural gas, liquids, television cable, electrical transmission, telephone, internet, among others,” he said. “This decision hampers their ability to build or maintain infrastructure projects that cross wetlands or waterbodies across the U.S.”
Cunha said the company will continue construction activities that are already underway at the Montana-Canada border crossing, as the ruling doesn’t enjoin any of those activities.
“We remain completely committed to the Keystone XL project,” he added.
Craig Stevens, a spokesman for the Grow America’s Infrastructure Now coalition said the ruling strikes another blow when it comes to regulatory certainty for American infrastructure projects.
“Keystone XL was permitted after years of careful review and received the necessary approval from both the U.S. Army Corps and State Department,” he said. “But the pipeline’s decade-long permitting battle has energy developers thinking twice before investing in new energy infrastructure projects. Infrastructure development, like Keystone XL, requires regulatory certainty and a straightforward permitting process that ensures these investments, which cost hundreds of millions of dollars, are able to proceed with construction and safely operate once completed.”
Keystone XL was proposed in 2008 to carry up to 830,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Canada to Nebraska. From there, it could access existing pipelines for shipment to refineries in the Gulf of Mexico.
The pipeline was twice rejected by the Obama administration, which cited the potential for worsening climate change, but the Trump administration invited the company to resubmit its application and rapidly green-lighted it. That prompted a number of lawsuits from environmental groups, which has been delaying the project’s progress.
The Alberta government, meanwhile, provided $1.1 billion in funds to help jump-start the work, along with guaranteeing credit of up to $4.2 billion.
Tribal leaders near the route have opposed the project, and have also criticized the company for starting work during the pandemic.