The Montana Farm Bureau captured two prestigious awards during the 103rd American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in Atlanta. The awards recognize excellence in implementation of outstanding member programs and membership achievement in 2021.
In their membership category, Montana earned the Pinnacle Award, the highest honor a state Farm Bureau can be awarded, for program and membership achievement, as well as the New Horizon Award, which honors the most innovative new state Farm Bureau programs. MFBF received the New Horizon Award for their creative Virtual Farm Fair video series, launched during the pandemic when in-person events weren’t possible, allowing educators, classrooms and the general public to learn about different practices on farms and ranches.
The Awards of Excellence recognize state Farm Bureaus that demonstrated outstanding achievements in four program areas: Advocacy, Coalitions & Partnerships, Engagement & Outreach, and Leadership & Business Development. Montana Farm Bureau was recognized in all four categories.
“The New Horizon award for innovative programming and the Pinnacle Award for membership achievement is a testament to both the magnitude and quality of our members’ commitment to carrying out our state’s programs, and the dedication and tenacity of our amazing staff to encouraging, tracking and reporting the many Farm Bureau-related projects around Montana,” said MFBF President Cyndi Johnson.
Thirty Montana Farm Bureau members are attending the convention which runs through Jan. 11.