Montana gas prices have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.05/g on Monday, June 15, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations. Gas prices in Montana are 32.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 78.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Montana is priced at $1.78/g today while the most expensive is $2.29/g, a difference of 51.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.78/g while the highest is $2.29/g, a difference of 51.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.09/g today. The national average is up 23.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 57.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Montana and the national average going back 10 years:
June 15, 2019: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)
June 15, 2018: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)
June 15, 2017: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)
June 15, 2016: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)
June 15, 2015: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)
June 15, 2014: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)
June 15, 2013: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)
June 15, 2012: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)
June 15, 2011: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)
June 15, 2010: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Idaho- $2.26/g, up 3.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.22/g.
Billings- $2.04/g, up 6.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.97/g.
Wyoming- $2.04/g, up 7.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.96/g.
“As gasoline demand continues on the road to recovery, the national average has advanced for another week, making it seven straight weeks of rising gas prices as the easing coronavirus situation inspires more Americans to hit the road,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Data from Pay with GasBuddy shows U.S. gasoline demand rose 2.4% last week to its highest level in over three months, giving renewed confidence that amidst OPEC’s crude oil cutbacks, supply will remain in check. I expect the upward trend to continue across most of the country ahead of July 4, with prices perhaps rising another 10-20 cents by then. The one thing that could bring restraint to rising gas prices is if we see a significant second wave of COVID-19 cases, but for now, I’m optimistic that won’t happen.”
GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from a diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide.
GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.