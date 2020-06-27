Montana gas prices have risen 5.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.11/g as of June 22, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 615 stations. Gas prices in Montana are 38.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but stand 70.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Montana was priced at $1.88/g on June 22 while the most expensive was $2.39/g, a difference of 51.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline rose 1.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.12/g. The national average is up 17.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 52.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Montana and the national average going back 10 years:
June 22, 2019: $2.82/g (U.S. average: $2.65/g)
June 22, 2018: $2.93/g (U.S. average: $2.85/g)
June 22, 2017: $2.34/g (U.S. average: $2.27/g)
June 22, 2016: $2.33/g (U.S. average: $2.32/g)
June 22, 2015: $2.74/g (U.S. average: $2.79/g)
June 22, 2014: $3.58/g (U.S. average: $3.68/g)
June 22, 2013: $3.61/g (U.S. average: $3.58/g)
June 22, 2012: $3.64/g (U.S. average: $3.44/g)
June 22, 2011: $3.75/g (U.S. average: $3.62/g)
June 22, 2010: $2.82/g (U.S. average: $2.72/g)
Source: GasBuddy
"Gasoline demand has continued to recover over the last week, with a 3% rise in demand versus last week according to data from Pay with GasBuddy, and that continues to push gasoline prices higher as well, for the eighth straight week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "For now, it's likely that we remain on this path of rising prices, but we won't see gas prices snap back to normal for some time yet."
GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.