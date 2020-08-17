Montana gas prices have fallen 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.24/g on August 17, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 615 stations. Gas prices in Montana are 3.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 52.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Montana is priced at $2.03/g on August 17, while the most expensive is $2.69/g, a difference of 66.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state was $2.03/g while the highest is $2.69/g, a difference of 66.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.16/g on August 17. The national average is down 3.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 45.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Montana and the national average going back ten years:
August 17, 2019: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)
August 17, 2018: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)
August 17, 2017: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)
August 17, 2016: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)
August 17, 2015: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)
August 17, 2014: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.45/g)
August 17, 2013: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)
August 17, 2012: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)
August 17, 2011: $3.70/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)
August 17, 2010: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)
"For the seventh straight week and now some 53 days, the national average price of gasoline has stayed in a range of less than a nickel, an incredible feat for the summer driving season, and a level of summer stability we haven't seen in decades," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "However, with new data from the Pay with GasBuddy payments card showing weekly demand last week rose to a fresh coronavirus high, we may see some upside in oil prices propelled by the good news that demand is solidly moving higher again. "
