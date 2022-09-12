Purchase Access

Montana has received a $600,000 State Trade Expansion Program grant, funding that is available to help expand the base of small business exporters able to take advantage of global trade markets.

The funding was part of an overall $20 million in grants announced for 52 state and territory international trade agencies.



