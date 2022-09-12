Montana has received a $600,000 State Trade Expansion Program grant, funding that is available to help expand the base of small business exporters able to take advantage of global trade markets.
The funding was part of an overall $20 million in grants announced for 52 state and territory international trade agencies.
In Montana, the funding is administered by Montana Department of Commerce.
“For over 10 years the SBA’s State Trade Expansion Program has been a critical resource for small businesses and startups seeking to enter new markets, diversify and grow revenue streams, and identify new customers — all with an eye toward scaling their business for success,” said Administrator Guzman. “By providing this funding opportunity and leveraging the strengths and expertise across our state governments we can continue to help our diverse entrepreneurs innovate and take advantage of emerging opportunities abroad as we transition to stable, steady growth.”
The funds may be used to help small businesses with export-related activities, including participating in foreign trade missions, market sales trips, designing international marketing campaigns, participating in export trade show exhibits, and attending training workshops, as well as other important means of engagement.
This is the highest number of STEP awardees since the program’s inception 10 years ago.
The awardees were selected after a highly competitive application process through SBA’s State Trade Expansion Program. To date the program has awarded $215.5 million in grants that support small businesses going global.
The program remains in high demand with combined request of more than $39 million in funds for this year alone.
Over it’s 10-year span, STEP has recorded more than $3.8 billion in exports with more than 12,000 small businesses receiving grants to fund their export opportunities and increase their footprint across 141 countries. Last year, for every $1 in STEP funding, businesses benefitted from $42 in export sales.
“We are thrilled to reach this historic ten-year milestone of what has become a very impactful tool for export promotion. We are even more thrilled with the outcomes of the grant; the STEP program continues to be validated by its strengthening returns on investments, increased demand for funding, and expansion of eligible small business concerns addressed” said Associate Administrator for International Trade Gabe Esparza. “We look forward to continuing to support small businesses as they enter the international marketplace.”