Montanans may be quarantined at home, but people can still explore the history of the Montana beer industry through a new interactive web map by the Montana Historical Society.
For example, did you know that Philipsburg once had eight breweries? The oldest was the Charles Kroger Brewery, which opened in 1875 and operated for 22 years.
Have you heard of Limberlost Brewery in Thompson Falls, which recently opened?
What about your community — what’s its beer history?
The Montana Historical Society invites you to explore the history of the Montana beer industry through a new interactive web map. It includes present-day breweries as well as those that operated back when Montana was still a territory.
The link is https://bit.ly/39ScWA6.
The map provides a spatial perspective for history, allowing you to see where breweries were before and after prohibition, as well as the modern craft beer boom of the late 2000s. You can even see which ones are currently operating and begin planning your next brewery tour to celebrate, once the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order is lifted for Montana.
The search bar allows you to zoom to your location of interest. Use the filter tool to refine the results by city, era, number of years the brewery was or has been operating, then find those that are currently open.
Take a virtual tour from the comfort of your own couch to learn more about Montana’s love affair with beer. You also can listen to or read the brewery oral history project at https://bit.ly/3e8g9hY.