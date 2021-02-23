This training is for developers and management companies that work with Housing Tax Credit properties. The virtual training will go over all aspects of compliance for the Housing Tax Credit program in Montana.
For an agenda, visit online at https://tinyurl.com/ya98n2p7. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/y8ule9ke.
This year, we welcome back Steve Rosenblatt of Spectrum Seminars. Steve began his career in affordable housing 43 years ago. In his career, he has trained more than 100,000 people including developers, managers, accountants, investors and state and federal agency staff.
Make sure to register soon and we look forward to seeing you at this fun and informative training!