If you've ever applied for a job online before - and chances are, you have - you've most likely been fighting an unseen battle against a robot, who will decide whether your resume gets viewed by human eyes, or discarded without thought.
Before your application even makes it to a hiring manager, an algorithm called Applicant Tracking Systems is scanning your document for keywords pertinent to the job listing and reviewing your answers to provided questions to assess what type of employee you'd be.
There are things you might be doing that will make your resume unreadable for ATS, even if you've included job keywords and relevant experience. For example, resume templates often include graphics and symbols not recognized by ATS, which means your resume is discarded before someone can actually read it.
Here are some tips from Montana Job Service to help you beat the bot:
Don't use templates.
While they look nice, the special graphics and symbols will throw ATS off as they are hard to read. Instead, build your resume yourself.
Use keywords.
ATS is scanning applications for keywords relevant to the job. Take a look at the listing and pull relevant keywords to add to your resume. This means updating your resume for each job your apply for.
Follow all instructions.
Make sure to upload documents in the correct format so ATS can read them.
Avoid graphics, symbols and photos.
While these make a resume look more exciting, they throw off ATS and can get your resume discarded.
Don't use headers or footers.
Anything within the margins will not be read by ATS.
Don't put your margins at less than half an inch.
Since ATS can't read the margins, if important information is put inside of them, it will be lost.
Use your headings to your advantage.
Make sure to use words and phrases ATS will be able to identify, like "work history" or "work experience." Unusual phrasing like "life activities" might not register to ATS as relevant job experience.
Format your dates correctly.
All dated should be formatted as the two digit month and the four digit year with a slash in between the two. For example, 07/2022.
Remember there is a human on the other side.
While you want to beat the bot, you need to be careful that your resume isn't just written for a computer. Once it gets across ATS and is viewed by the hiring manager, it needs to be clean and concise, as according to Montana Job Service, most hiring managers only take about 6 seconds to look at each resume.
Montana Job Service holds an informational Zoom session for job seekers on the fourth Thursday of every month from 1 to 2 p.m., MST. To access resources like an example resume, cover letter and more, as well as to view the recorded presentation, visit https://dlitraining.mt.gov/. From there, log in as a guest or create an account, then click on Job Seeker Central.