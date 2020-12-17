The Small Business Administration (SBA) Montana District will hold an outdoor ceremony on Friday, December 18 at 4 p.m. to recognize three Montana lending associations whose efforts through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) were critical in sustaining small businesses this year. In total, Montana lenders assisted more than 24,000 small businesses that received more than $1.8 billion in forgivable loans.
“Montana lenders are the unsung heroes of the PPP,” said Brent Donnelly, Montana SBA District Director. “Throughout the entire PPP process, our state’s bankers and financial advisors have stepped up to work long hours and connect small businesses to much-needed capital. We’re extremely thankful for the Montana lenders that went above and beyond in 2020, and we’re grateful for this opportunity to recognize these associations for the impact they had on our state’s business community.”
Awards will be presented to the Montana Bankers Association, Montana Independent Bankers Association, and Montana Credit Union Network. Businesses that received PPP loans will also be in attendance.
The SBA Lending Awards Ceremony is the concluding event for Donnelly’s “Peaks to Plains Business Resiliency Tour,” a 56-county effort to highlight small businesses and encourage Montanans to prioritize local shopping and dining. The event will take place outside The Parrot at the Helena Walking Mall.
If you plan to attend the ceremony, please RSVP to Andy Shirtliff at Andy.Shirtliff@sba.gov.
Small businesses make up 99.3 percent of Montana’s businesses and employ more than 245,000 people. For more information, view the 2020 Montana Small Business Profile here.