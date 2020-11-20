Montana State University Extension has published “Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate?,” a MontGuide that discusses how to pass down treasured personal belongings.
As the holiday season begins, Marsha Goetting, MSU Extension family economics specialist, said now is a great time to consider gifting items that have great meaning to loved ones. Personal items, such as wedding pictures, a pie plate, a watch, quilts and coin collections are considered non-titled property because there are no legal documents to indicate who officially owns them.
“If you have reached a life stage at which you are ready to part with some of your treasures and would like to share them with family members, do so now instead of waiting until you pass on,” Goetting said. “The holiday season is an excellent time to share those precious items with family members who appreciate them because they are special to you.”
Goetting added that transferring personal property can be a time to celebrate your life, share memories and stories, and continue traditions in your family. Sharing stories about special objects can help family members understand a person or family’s past and appreciate the accomplishments of their ancestors.
“Keep in mind the sentimental value assigned to belongings by someone who is 83 years old may be different from that of someone who is 57 or 20 years old,” Goetting said. “Grandpa’s journal may seem like just a dust collector to a grandchild who is 10. But the journal may be considered a treasure of family history to the daughter who is 47 years of age.”
For those who may have treasured items they want to pass on after their death, the Montana Uniform Probate Code allows individuals to put a separate listing in their wills that distributes tangible personal property to friends and family. The list cannot be used to distribute cash, stocks, bonds, mutual funds, or real estate.
Goetting said the list is not a part of the will but separate from it and must identify both the specific items and the persons to receive them with reasonable certainty. The list may be prepared either before or after the will is written and can be in the handwriting of the owner or signed by the owner. The separate listing should be kept with the will, so the personal representative is able to distribute items to intended recipients.
“The separate listing can be changed as you add new possessions or give away others,” Goetting said. “This can be accomplished without the formalities required for a new will or codicil. The list should be dated and signed each time a change is made.”
“Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate?” can be found at http://store.msuextension.org/publications/FamilyFinancialManagement/MT199701HR.pdf. Printed copies are available from county or reservation Extension offices or by contacting Goetting at goetting@montana.edu.