Montana State University Extension will offer its Tuesday Tips webinar series on estate and legacy planning beginning Jan. 5.
The series will run from 10 to 10:45 a.m. each Tuesday in January and February, followed by a 15-minute Q&A session until 11 a.m. The series is hosted by MSU Extension educators Marsha Goetting and Emily Standley.
Topics will include what individuals can and cannot do with a will; what to include in a letter of last instruction; how to avoid probate with a transfer-on-death deed; comparing life estates, joint tenancies and trusts as possible estate and legacy planning tools; exploring the benefits of financial and heath care powers of attorney; and how to acquire information about probate and duties of a personal representative. The topics were voted on by Tuesday Tips participants in 2020.
Goetting is an MSU Extension family economics specialist and professor at MSU. During the past seven years, she has presented more than 500 educational sessions that have delivered financial and estate planning information to at least 15,000 Montanans. Goetting has received state, regional and national awards for her programs. She also is known for authoring 46 MontGuide fact sheets in estate planning.
Standley is an MSU Extension agent for Ferguson and Petroleum counties and focuses on agriculture and natural resources. She also has a passion for helping families plan for their futures and understands healthy, sustainable families equate to healthy, sustainable communities.
Registration is recommended for the webinars and can be done at https://www.montana.edu/estateplanning/tuesdaytips. For more information contact Goetting at marsha.goetting@montana.edu or Standley at emily.standley1@montana.edu.