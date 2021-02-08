Sherry Hecker knows what some of her customers are thinking when they come in to High Caliber Sports, a Sidney sporting goods store she has owned nearly nine years: She’s price gouging.
Since March, getting a hold of ammunition and even guns has been difficult thanks to a perfect storm of events. When she can get ammo, the price is steep — and there’s no relief in sight.
“I have more ammo on order than I’ve ever had on order,” Hecker said. “Some of that, they’re telling us it could be a year before we see it.”
She has seen several price increases, which she passes on to customers. More profit for her? Not happening, she said.
“They think I’m trying to make more off that box of ammo and I’m not. I could potentially be making less,” she said.
The problem isn’t unique to Sidney. Gun shops across the nation have been reporting ammo shortages since COVID-19 reached the United States last spring, with little let-up. Online retailers aren’t in any better shape, with pages of “out of stock” notices on everything from shotgun shells to primer.
“It’s the new toilet paper,” said Brenda Rosaaen, an employee at Lundemo Firearms & Sports in Sidney. “People are hoarding it — if they can get their hands on it.”
And that’s difficult. Hecker said her inventory is down about 80 percent from a year ago. They limit sales to one box and have gaping holes on shelves once packed with ammunition.
Rosaaen said they normally order cases of ammo, but “now we’re getting a single box and it might be double the price.”
“Prices, they’re outrageous,” she said, adding that eight-pound powders that once sold for $119 are now $242, “if we can get it in.”
“As soon as it comes in, it’s gone the same day,” she said.
Both said they have had ammo on back order since October.
Manufacturers are under fire and have taken to YouTube to answer questions.
Jason Hornady, vice president of Nebraska ammunition manufacturer Hornady Inc., said they produced one-third more ammo in 2020 than in 2019, but it’s not enough.
He said things slowed down in 2019 after Walmart pulled some types of ammunition off the shelves, but then March came with the COVID-19 shutdown.
“We were up 86 percent (on demand) and that did it — the inventory was gone. We literally emptied our building.”
Jason Vanderbrink, president of Federal, CCI, Speer and Remington, said in a video posted Jan. 21 that their first YouTube post had more than 2 million views and drew 13,000 questions.
He said they made more hunting ammo in 2020 than in the 99-year history of their company, but building a new factory to expand capacity would take time and wouldn’t make financial sense.
THE REASONS
Hecker chalks up the shortages to the predictable — an election year — and the unforeseen — the virus and nationwide civil unrest during much of 2020.
She is cautious not to make the shortage political, but said in a presidential election year, “If it looks like the front-runner is going to be a Democrat, sales are even better.”
What’s the fear? Increased restrictions on gun ownership which are most likely come from the Democratic side of the political spectrum.
Rosaaen agreed.
“Every election year it kind of happens and this year was a little more weird,” she said.
MORE GUN SALES
Fear and uncertainty tied to the election also appear to be driving gun sales nationwide. Statistics from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a trade association, bear that out.
In 2020, the group reported 21 million background checks for firearms sales. That’s a 60 percent increase over 2019, which saw 13.2 million checks. The previous record was 2016 — a presidential election year — when 15.7 million background checks were conducted.
The group also estimates 8.4 million people bought a firearm for the first time in 2020.
Hecker saw “a significant increase,” too, with many new buyers saying they never thought they’d own a gun.
High Caliber belongs to a buying group, “and they’re seeing the same thing,” she said.
All of those new gun owners need ammo, too, another unexpected pressure on manufacturers.
“Your gun doesn’t do you any good if you don’t have ammo,” Hecker said. “It’s a paperweight.”
Rosaaen said gun sales “are really good, really good” at Lundemo, but they haven’t necessarily seen a notable increase in first-time buyers.
IT’S ABOUT THE VIRUS
But coronavirus is getting a lot of the blame for the dramatic decline in ammo availability. Manufacturers struggling with ill employees, high demand and new workplace mandates quickly fell behind last spring.
“The demand has gone up so much that manufacturers are just not able to produce and keep up,” Hecker said. “It’s not just the ammo industry. Appliances were hard to get, power tools, electronics are hard to get. You have all these things affecting it.”
That speaks to the difficulty in obtaining raw materials, much of which is imported from countries hampered by their own battles with the virus.
Locally, Hecker said it’s most difficult to get ammunition for military-style weapons, followed by handguns. She expects the shortage to trickle down to hunting rounds.
For now, she said most of her customers are patient and understanding. But, she warns, it could be a year before things approach anything close to normal again.
“People need to be prepared that when it does come in, they’re going to be paying more,” she said. “It’s not me price gouging, I’m paying more, too.”