There's a quaint little white house sitting along South Central Avenue in Fairview with OPEN flags waving in the yard, and a colorful, painted sign by the cement steps reading "Page Turners" in big letters, beneath the image of an open book. A book-shaped OPEN sign also hangs in the right window, lit up a bright blue.
This is the only bookstore in Fairview. In fact, it's the only bookstore in Richland County. And it's filled with thousands of books. According to Betty Cherrey, co-owner of Page Turners, they recently got a shipment of 600 books, so that number is always growing.
Cherrey said she moved down here in 2000. She and her husband own another business in town, Cherrey's Red Top Service. Sarah Manuel, the other co-owner of Page Turners, moved to the area around 2008, and she works at BOSS in Sidney.
Cherrey and Manuel had always wanted to open a business, but they didn't pin down what kind of business until later.
"We were talking one day, and then we were like, oh, that would be really cool to have a bookstore," said Manuel.
Both women love to read, and noticed there wasn't another place to get books in the area. They hoped to serve the community who didn't necessarily want to travel in order to purchase their books. They also want to continue to support local writers in the community and the state.
"If there's local authors out there that would like to sell, we're more than happy," Cherrey said.
Page Turners also has many other exciting offers. They give out punch cards to customers, with every $15 spent going towards a 10% discount after 10 punches.
In the works for the future of Page Turners, is the Blind Date with a Book, which will have options for kids and adults, which Manuel thinks could be a great gift idea.
For adults, mystery books will be wrapped in brown paper and paired with fuzzy socks, a drink mix and stickers for the price of the book plus $5. For the price of the book plus $10, there will be a drink mix, drink sleeve and stickers included.
For the kids blind date with a book, they will receive a mystery book, drink mix, crazy straw and colorable bookmark for the price of the book plus $5. The second kid option is for the price of the book plus $10, which includes a drink mix, fuzzy socks and stickers.
Page Turners grand opening is Saturday, June 25. There will be several drawings for gift cards and a game to guess the number of pages in a shredded book and receive a discount. There will be an option to try for discounts anywhere from 10 to 40% off on grand opening weekend and bookmarks available for kids to color. General store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and will be the hours for this special grand opening event. The store is located at 214 S. Central Avenue in Fairview.