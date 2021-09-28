Dr. Carlos Trevino and Allcheck Medical Clinic’s team of providers and staff are delighted to announce the addition of Martha Nugent, APRN-CDP-AGNP-C, (Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner) to our medical clinic team.
Martha became a registered nurse in 2011. She enjoyed caring for oncology patients in the hospital and her specialty naturally became medical oncology. Martha later attended the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas to obtain a Master of Science in Nursing. She became board-certified as an Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner in April 2019.
She moved to Sidney, Montana in January 2020 to work alongside Dr. Chad Pedersen at Sidney Health Center-Cancer Care as the Oncology Nurse Practitioner where she cared for patients undergoing cancer treatment. Her areas of experience include oncology and radiology nursing, chemotherapy administration, wound care, and patient education. She also ran the High-Risk Breast Clinic, Pulmonary Nodule Clinic and counseled patients prior to genetic testing.
Martha loves helping others but there is a special place in her heart for the elderly population. She recently became a Certified Dementia Practitioner through the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners ®, so that she can teach caregivers how to help our loved ones with dementia.
Martha is an active member of American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, Montana State Oncology Society and Oncology Nursing Society. She frequently travels outside of the local area to educate her peers in Montana and Wyoming about the NCCN (National Comprehensive Cancer Network) guidelines for follow-up on incidental pulmonary nodules and the challenges of lung cancer treatment in rural areas.
Martha was just voted as one of the top three for the Advanced Practice Provider by Sidney Herald readers.
Martha states “she is proud to join Dr. Carlos Trevino, the team at Allcheck Medical Clinic, and believes we are a wonderful addition to the community and is excited to grow with us.”
Martha is accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling Allcheck Medical Clinic at 406-488-5500, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.