Jace Buxbaum has recently taken over Path’s sprinkler business that serves the Mondak community. The business’ name is now 406 Sprinklers and Services, which provides sprinkler maintenance, repair, and installation services to Sidney and the surrounding areas. They also have a small store that provides parts for individual sprinkler maintenance.
Buxbaum has been a longtime resident of Sidney so it made sense for him to do something he enjoys while helping out his hometown. This past winter Jace decided to try a new career path and he was in contact with his previous boss at Path. After being in contact with Terry, they arranged for Buxbaum to purchase the sprinkler business.
In high school Jace worked at Path and learned a few ins-and-outs while he was there.
After graduating from Sidney High School he moved to Billings for a few years but ultimately found himself back in Sidney. While in Billings he worked at a siding company. He has always liked working and being outdoors so it makes sense that he would have an outdoor inspired career.
Even with his previous experience he has set forth to continue to learn and educate himself to better suit the community and its needs when it comes to installing and repairing sprinkler systems. “It is a really rewarding job, being able to work on a sprinkler system and then drive by and see the progress,” says Buxbaum.
This outdoor loving sprinkler owner is excited to continue the community’s sprinkler needs. “I am excited to be able to work with the great community members,” exclaims Buxbaum.
To reach 406 Sprinkler Services contact Jace Buxbaum at (406)-480-4403 and be sure to like their facebook page, 406 Sprinklers and Services.