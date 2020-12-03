Montana native Jess Cerra and her partner Sam Boardman are launching a new gravel race, “The Last Best Ride,” which will showcase some of the state’s most spectacular outdoor offerings. Set for August 22, 2021, The Last Best Ride will explore Whitefish, views of Glacier National Park, and beyond over two distances—a 48-mile short course with 4,800 feet of elevation gain and a 78-mile long course with 8,700 feet of elevation gain. Registration is open and will be $175 for the long course event and $145 for the short course, with discounted entries for collegiate riders.
In the spirit of Montana’s unofficial moniker, “The Last Best Place,”which stems from the 1988 bestselling book of the same name by Annick Smith and William Kittredge, Cerra and Boardman hope to capture the essence of Whitefish as an adventurer’s destination through a race experience. “After exploring the gravel roads of Whitefish all summer, we thought, ‘Wow, this would seriously be one of the most beautiful gravel venues in the entire country,’” Boardman says. Racers can expect stunning mountain views, unique terrain, and test-your-mettle climbs throughout the course.
As professional cyclists who have raced all over the world, the organizers had a clear vision for what they pictured as the ideal race.
“We believe that the spirit of the race itself is equally as important as the spirit of community,” Cerra says. “So we made the event all the things we wished races could be: challenging enough for top pros while still approachable enough for enthusiasts, inclusive to families, and supportive of the local community.”
To that end, 20 percent of the proceeds will go to the race’s Champion Scholar Award, which will be given to one financially qualified Whitefish female student and one financially qualified local Native American student seeking post-secondary education.
“My priority,” adds Cerra, “is activating underrepresented populations, specifically women, by creating a platform for a more inclusive start line.”
A casual pre-race happy hour and fundraiser will take place outdoors at a local eatery on Friday, August 20, 2021. On Saturday August 21, 2021, local bike shop, Great Northern Cycle & Ski, is hosting the race expo and block party—complete with food trucks and live music. Included in your race entry is a post-race celebration with fresh, locally cultivated fare, handcrafted huckleberry ice cream and other only-in-Montana offerings.
Given that many athletes will want to extend their trips to explore the surrounding beauty of Northwest Montana, The Last Best Ride is intentionally family- and spectator-friendly. During the event, spectators can traverse to the top of the Whitefish Mountain Resort via scenic chairlift, riding, or hiking, to take in the grandeur of Glacier National Park while they wait for their racers to pass.