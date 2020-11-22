Susan Chegia's new DeLonghi coffee maker won't stop leaking. Three replacement pots later, the manufacturer refuses to refund the defective machine. Is she stuck with a faulty appliance?
Q: My husband and I recently purchased a DeLonghi BC0430, an all-in-one cappuccino, espresso and coffee maker. We bought it through Amazon.
It has been nothing but a disappointment. We are on our third pot because the pot leaks when you pour your coffee. We have tried working thru DeLonghi each time and they have sent new pots. The last one we were told DeLonghi changed the manufacturer of the pot. But it still leaks. This was in September.
Here is a comment someone posted on the DeLonghi site: "The carafe is a dribble carafe and I need to lay a towel under it every time I pour coffee. It's a mess."
Amazon has instructed us to deal directly with the manufacturer which we have tried unsuccessfully.
At this point, we no longer are interested in this machine. We are asking for a full refund — the machine was $199 plus tax. We are happy to return the machine. -- Susan Chegia, Pleasant Hill, Calif.
A: Wow, that sounds like the coffee maker from hell. After replacing your pot three times, you'd think you would have grounds for a refund from DeLonghi. But no.
The BC0430 looks like a nice addition to any kitchen. It allows you to "be your own barista" by brewing coffee to your preferred strength and creating your favorite espresso drinks, such as lattes and cappuccinos. If I had one of these, I would be able to write twice the columns.
Ah, coffee!
It looks as if you tried to work within the system but your discontent continued to brew. You sent a brief, polite email to DeLonghi. You opened two trouble tickets. You also spoke to a representative, who told you that DeLonghi changed manufacturers of the pot, which was the cause of the leakage.
You also contacted Amazon, but it deferred to the manufacturer. I'm a little disappointed by that response. I think a retailer should take responsibility for a defective item purchased on its site. I think you might have also had some protection through your credit card, but didn't want to go there until we'd exhausted every option to fix this with DeLonghi.
A brief, polite appeal to an executive at DeLonghi might have done the trick. The managers are listed on its site, and you can contact them through their website. (If we get enough DeLonghi complaints, we'll publish the contacts on my consumer advocacy site.)
This case is a real shame. I love a good cup of coffee, but I really love a shot of espresso from time to time. How can you mess that up? I would have expected a company like DeLonghi to replace the machine with a better one — or at least one that didn't leak.
I contacted DeLonghi on your behalf. It refunded your coffee maker.
