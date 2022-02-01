When “WKRP in Cincinnati” hit the airwaves, radio veterans appreciated just how spot-on the characters were. The thing about stereotypes is they’re usually based on reality. Of course, this topic arises with the death last weekend of Howard Hessman—Dr. Johnny Fever—the somewhat chemically-imbalanced or balanced (your call) morning announcer. As a former disc jockey, Hessman was a natural, and everyone’s favorite.
Every one of the eight stations I worked for had eye candy like Jennifer Marlow (Loni Anderson) at reception. It was good for morale and a good way to defuse anyone steamed “about what the disc jockey said today.”
My friend and former roommate Tim Ost could have played “Andy Travis” as well as Gary Sandy. Both unflappable program directors, nice guys who brokered peace between the air staff and the sales staff—see “Herb Tarlick,” brilliantly played by Frank Bonner. Salespeople would promise advertisers anything no matter how demeaning it might be to the announcers who had to make it work. I don’t know if anyone really dropped live turkeys from a helicopter as they did on WKRP’s greatest episode, but lots of weird stuff happened. We regarded salespeople as prostitutes, only with fewer scruples.
My lasting image of Tim is of him sitting in the living room after we’d celebrated something, a full mug of beer in his hand tilted just to the point of spilling. In the morning he was still there. Motionless. Hadn’t spilled a drop.
“Les Nessman” (Richard Sanders), five-time winner of the Buckeye Newshawk Award, was a typical newsman. Usually, low maintenance, but even newsmen can cause trouble. When I was working at KIMN in Denver, my newsman, George Weber, walked in one night steamed and demanded to be put on the air. Curiosity got the best of me, so I did, only to hear a 10-minute harangue about a drive-through debacle at a fast-food restaurant as he was rushing (sort of) to the scene of a big fire. His contention was that he missed the scoop because of Arby’s. On Monday, we had to appear before the program director, who informed us that we’d blown a $100,000 account and the snooty saleswoman, who drove a Mercedes, was really riled about it. That made us feel a little better. Our program director’s final admonishment was, “And it wasn’t even funny.”
We all knew a Johnny Fever. Most of them didn’t make 81 like Hessman. One of my buddies at a competing radio station told the tale of trying to reach a supremely-talented DJ, who was very late for an important gig, but he wouldn’t answer the phone. They found him delirious and naked on his living room floor.
{span}Once, after I’d pulled an overnighter, the morning guy walked in for his shift reeking of skunky marijuana. “Dude, I don’t know what you’ve got in your pocket, but I can smell it from here.” A typical day in our world of barely-controlled anarchy.{/span}
I may have pulled a Johnny Fever a couple of times. Checking the Statute of Limitations, now. One night, I was blowing off some steam after a blowup with management and ran into Ole Olson, a competitor. I got home at 3 a.m. Ost may still have been there with his unspilled beer.
I awoke with an exhausted alarm weakly buzzing at 5:45 a.m. I was supposed to have signed on at 5:30. I laughed hysterically as I listened on the way in. The general manager and my nemesis, the greasy sales director, had managed to get the station on the air and had a record playing, but the mike was on and I could hear the desperate conversation. “What do we do, now?” Someone was going to have to do a 20-minute news block at the top of the hour, and that was me.
They had a look of incredulous horror when I shuffled in. Disheveled would have been a step up. I cued up a record and mumbled, “When that song’s over, hit that button.” Then I headed down the hall for a gallon of coffee. When I got back, it took me three tries to get my headphones plugged in. The sales manager, as if I couldn’t hear him, said to the general manager, “You can’t let him go on like that!”
“Why not?” I sniffed, “I’ll be better than you guys.” And I was. I only slurred (slightly) once.