Region 6 and 7 are part of a Chronic Wasting Disease sampling effort, to pin down how prevalent the disease is in the region. Here are a few things to know about that as the big game season progresses.
1. There are no transport restrictions in the state, but there is a carcass disposal rule in place. Hunters should either leave all carcass parts at the kill site, or dispose of them in a landfill. Also, all scents and lures using cervid-derived glandular scents are now prohibited in Montana.
2. Testing is free to hunters and voluntary. Sidney has a statino this year at Sidney (Town Pump on south side of town) Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or dusk if busy.
3. The check station is an opportunity for Sidney residents who are interested in learning how to collect their own samples to get some help learning how to do so. I the station continues to be slow, however, FWP may not continue running it in the future, so hunters should advantage while the opportunity is available.
4. Even apparently healthy animals can be infected with CWD. So, even if the animal looked fine, it is a good idea to get the test done.
5. CWD is not known to infect humans, but it is strongly recommended that people not eat meat from infected animals.