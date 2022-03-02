HELENA – The Montana Department of Commerce announced today that registration is open for the 2022 Montana Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Recreation. The event will be held in Billings April 17 - 19 at the DoubleTree by Hilton and Great Northern hotels.
The conference is Montana’s annual gathering of private and public sector partners in the tourism and recreation industries in Montana.
“While the past two years have been extraordinarily challenging for the world, we’re beginning to emerge and examine things in a new light. If 2020 and 2021 taught us one thing, it's that we must embrace change to be successful,” Commerce Director Scott Osterman said. “This year’s conference will feature presentations on what’s changed in the travel and recreation spaces, and how to create nimble, forward-looking strategies for Montana’s tourism businesses, organizations, and communities,” Osterman added.
Featured conference speakers will include nationally-acclaimed marketing and customer experts Peter Shankman, Shawna Suckow, and Sarah Elkins. Sherry Rupert, who represents the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA), will present; an annual update from Commerce’s Brand MT Marketing team will round out the offerings. Separate breakout sessions with Suckow, Elkins, and a Tribal Tourism roundtable will offer attendees additional opportunities for more in-depth discussions.
Conference attendees will be able to see why Billings is truly a “Trailhead to Adventure” with a “Welcome to the Trailhead of Awesome” event on April 17, sponsored by VisitBillings. Participants will enjoy music, catch up with friends and colleagues, and peruse the Yellowstone Art Museum’s contemporary art exhibits from past and present.
During the conference, there will also be an opportunity for attendees to visit the Alberta Bair Theatre, the Billings Brew Trail, and to hike along the beautiful Billings Rimrock Trail.