Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and technology, has recognized Mon-Kota’s Evan Roberts, Jewell Roberts and Ron Ruff in Fairview with a 10-, 10- and 5-year PLUS Program Longevity Award, respectively.
The Reinke PLUS (Proven Leaders in Unmatched Service) Program is a demanding service training program that’s offered to full-service Reinke dealers and includes a series of six courses and a testing process that qualifies them as a PLUS or Platinum PLUS certified technician.
“At Reinke, our mission is to exceed our customers’ expectations of quality, service and innovation,” said Jennifer Craig, technical training and documentation administrator for Reinke. “By dedicating themselves to a higher level of continuous training, Evan, Jewell and Ron have shown that they are dedicated to serving the growers in their area. Maintaining this level of certification for 10, 10 and 5 years, respectively, is a big accomplishment and Reinke is proud to honor their commitment as they continue to take care of our systems and customers.”
To maintain certification, 16 service training credits must be earned each year either through online or in-class training. Certified Reinke PLUS and Platinum PLUS technicians are trained to deliver the most advanced technical service and support to customers.
