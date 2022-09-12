Mon-Kota logo

Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and technology, has recognized Mon-Kota’s Evan Roberts, Jewell Roberts and Ron Ruff in Fairview with a 10-, 10- and 5-year PLUS Program Longevity Award, respectively.

The Reinke PLUS (Proven Leaders in Unmatched Service) Program is a demanding service training program that’s offered to full-service Reinke dealers and includes a series of six courses and a testing process that qualifies them as a PLUS or Platinum PLUS certified technician.



