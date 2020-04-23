The coronavirus has taken a severe toll on the U.S. economy. Yet, Montana has weathered the storm better than most states.
As Montana's governor said in a recent press conference announcing a phased in "reopening," no state has been untouched by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Like every state in the country, our once-thriving economy is ailing," said Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, who noted the state has the lowest number of COVID-19-tested positive cases per capita among all 50 states.
Montana also ranks among the top 10 states in the nation in low unemployment filings, according to WalletHub, which tracks economic issues impacting employers and employees across the United States.
"Today’s unemployment numbers show that roughly 26.5 million Americans have lost their jobs since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, completely wiping out the 22.7 million new jobs created since the Great Recession and adding another somber milestone to the economic toll this novel virus has taken on the U.S," a recent WalletHub press release reported.
That's the bad news. The good news — for Montanans at least — is the state currently is witnessing lower unemployment filings than most of its counterparts.
WalletHub researchers tracked states where COVID-19 has had a negative impact on workers laid off or furloughed directly because of the coronavirus. WalletHub also ranked states with the lowest unemployment rates.
As of April 22, 2020, Montana ranked 44th in the nation in low unemployment, according to WalletHub.
Here are WalletHub's rankings of states that are performing best under the current economic impact of the coronavirus, followed by those states hit hardest by COVID-19.
Least Affected States
(week beginning April 13)
1. Rhode Island
2. Oregon
3. Wyoming
4. Massachusetts
5. Vermont
6. Wisconsin
7. Idaho
8. Montana
9. Illinois
10. New Jersey
Most Affected States
(week beginning April 13)
1. Florida
2. Louisiana
3. West Virginia
4. Kentucky
5. Mississippi
6. Georgia
7. North Carolina
8. New Hampshire
9. Virginia
10. Colorado
To view the full report visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-biggest-increase-in-unemployment-due-to-coronavirus/72730/
For information about job opportunities visit Montana Department of Labor and Industry: https://montanaworks.gov/job-service-montana