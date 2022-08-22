The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Ribbon Cutting ceremony for Healthy is Wellness this Friday, August 26, 2022 from 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm. FREE health screenings are available to the public at the Ribbon Cutting. Healthy is Wellness is a local company serving the Eastern Montana communities for over one year. Ashley VandeBossche is the regional representative. Healthy is Wellness is a home-based business that travels to work sites to offer services including medical grade analysis, in-person coaching and monthly check-ins. The Medical grade analysis is a complete body composition scan with state-of-the-art technology analyzing muscle mass, percent body fat and more. The in person coaching consultations tailor plans to everyone’s unique health goals with the monthly check-ins as your consistent convenient work site assessments.
Healthy is Wellness specifically partners with businesses to provide wellness services for employees. This method offers businesses the concept of healthier employees equates to lower expenses by focusing on behavioral changes that reduce employee absenteeism and related expenses by having a positive impact on individual health. The intentional design of Healthy is Wellness was developed to benefit the business as a whole and the employees individually. Join the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce in congratulating Healthy is Wellness on their Ribbon Cutting.