Interstate Engineering is proud to announce and welcome Manny Rodriguez to the Sheridan Office.
As an Engineering Technician, Rodriguez joins the team with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Drafting and Design from Casper College. Manny specializes in GIS and Civil Design. With 13 years of experience, his understanding of engineering principles and drive will make him a valuable asset to the company.
“I hope to bring my experience to the team and help out in any way that I can, and also expand that knowledge base from existing team members,” said Rodriguez of his goals at Interstate Engineering.
Manny, along with the rest of the Sheridan team, can be found at 172 North Main, Suite 2A, and can be reached by phone at (307) 621-0311.
Interstate Engineering is a civil engineering, surveying and planning firm headquartered in Jamestown, North Dakota. With over 100 professionals on staff, Interstate Engineering serves municipal, county, state, and tribal governments in addition to private individuals and corporations. Incorporated in 1976, Interstate Engineering has been part of North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming for over 40 years.