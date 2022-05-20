Brynn Salsbury has been hired as an account executive for Stockman Insurance. Salsbury, a licensed insurance agent, will be responsible for developing and servicing new client relationships and assisting them with their insurance needs.
Stockman Insurance, an affiliate of Stockman Bank of Montana, is a full service insurance agency offering most lines of insurance. Their mission is to become the preferred leader in agribusiness, commercial and personal insurance by serving their clients’ needs with personalized and professional customer service. Previously, they did not have an agent in Sidney, servicing from nearby Richey and Glendive.
"We are very excited to be a part of the Sidney community and have Brynn join us as an account executive,” comments KC Keith, Stockman Insurance Vice President and General Manager. “Brynn’s strengths are her knowledge, energy, and availability. She will be an asset towards the continued growth of Stockman Insurance, benefitting both the customer and our staff.”
Stockman Insurance is located at 301 W Holly Street in Sidney. Salsbury can be reached at (406) 433-8657. Stockman Insurance, headquartered in Miles City, has other offices located in Missoula, Conrad, Glendive, Helena, Richey, Stanford, Great Falls, Belgrade, Big Sky and Worden.