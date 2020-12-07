The holiday season might not seem like the right time to focus on your taxes but, actually, the end of the year is the perfect time to think about them. Specifically, all the tax benefits that go along with opening and contributing to a 529 account to save for a child’s education.
As the official 529 plan for the state, Achieve Montana https://achievemontana.com/ is committed to making saving for higher education simple for Montana families. Contributions can be made to a 529 plan at any time, but it is important to remember that contributions made online by midnight on December 31st (postmarked by December 31st if mailed) will provide tax advantages in 2020 including:
• Account earnings grow deferred from both state and federal taxes
• Money can be withdrawn free from federal and state taxes if it is used to pay for qualified higher education expenses
• Contributions also qualify for the federal annual gift exclusion – up to $15,000 (or $30,000 if married)
• Montana taxpayers can get additional benefits, including a yearly tax deduction of up to $3,000 per taxpayer per year ($6,000 for those married, filing jointly)
In addition, this year, Achieve Montana made several improvements aimed at making your money work harder. These include improving the age-based investment options and reducing fees by up to 29%.
Get complete information on the Achieve Montana website www.achievemontana.com/tax- benefits/. ###
About Achieve Montana
Achieve Montana is a 529 plan sponsored by the State of Montana and administered by the Montana Board of Regents of Higher Education. Achieve Montana offers special advantages, including tax-deferred growth, generous contribution limits, and professional investment management. Investing in Achieve Montana is an important decision and additional information including a Program Description, is available at AchieveMontana.com or by calling 877.486.9271.
Things to consider before investing
If you are not a Montana taxpayer, consider before investing whether your or the beneficiary’s home state offers any state tax or other benefits such as financial aid, scholarship funds, and protection from creditors that are only available for investments in that state’s qualified tuition program.
Except to the extent of the New York Life Insurance Company guarantee that is available for the Capital Preservation Portfolio and certain Year of Enrollment Portfolios, investment returns are not guaranteed, and you could lose money by investing in Achieve Montana.
Earnings on non-qualified withdrawals may be subject to federal income tax and a 10% federal penalty tax, as well as state and local income taxes. Tax and other benefits are contingent on meeting other requirements and certain withdrawals are subject to federal, state, and local taxes.
Contributions may be subject to recapture in certain circumstances, such as a federal non-qualified withdrawal or withdrawals used to pay elementary or secondary school tuition, registered apprenticeship program expenses, qualified education loan repayments, or a withdrawal from an account that was opened within three years prior to the date of the withdrawal, as described in the Program Description (Recaptured Withdrawal). If the account owner is no longer a Montana resident at the time of a Recaptured Withdrawal, we may withhold the potential recapture tax from the Recaptured Withdrawal.