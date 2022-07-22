Purchase Access

You probably know that cybercriminals can use malicious emails and phone calls to steal your sensitive information. But did you know that cybercriminals can use multiple attack vectors simultaneously to make their attacks even more effective? While it may be easy to spot a single suspicious email or phone call, multi-vector attacks can be difficult to catch.

According to a new IBM report, a standard email-only attack yielded a 17.8% click rate from its target audience. When cybercriminals paired the same email attack with a matching phone call campaign, the click rate increased to 53.2%. That’s three times the email-only click rate! By using multiple attack vectors at once, cybercriminals can make their messages seem more credible and urgent.



